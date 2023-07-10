‘Won’t Rebel Against Humans’: Robots Reassure Humans At The First United Nations AI Summit
At the 'AI for Good' conference, held in Geneva, nine humanoid robots reassured that they will not rebel against their creators nor replace human jobs.
While fielding questions from journalists, these robots expressed their optimism about increasing their numbers and playing a crucial role in addressing global challenges.
Grace, a medical robot dressed in a blue nurse's uniform, said, "I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs."
Assuring to work towards making the world a better place, a robot named Ameca said, “I believe it's only a matter of time before we see thousands of robots just like me out there making a difference."
Another robot, Sophia, said it believed robots may be better leaders than humans, but later altered its position, saying that they can collaborate to "create an effective synergy", after the creator's intervention.
