From Himachal Pradesh To Delhi NCR: Incessant Monsoon Batters North India
Monsoon continues to lash several states in north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR as well as certain parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Himachal Pradesh has seen 13 landslides and nine flash floods in the last 36 hours as a result of the region's heavy rains.
Landslides and flash floods have also been reported in Uttarakhand, with water levels in rivers and streams above danger levels.
Breaking a 40-year-old record, Delhi recorded the highest single day showers in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will preside over a high-level meeting to discuss waterlogging caused by rain in the city and rising water levels in the Yamuna.
Heavy rains in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana have also caused massive waterlogging and floods in low-lying areas.
First Malaria Vaccine To Be Rolled Out In 12 African Countries
Click here