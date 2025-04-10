Wikipedia Flags ‘Chilling Effect’ of HC Order in ANI Suit
The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on Wikimedia Foundation’s plea against a Delhi High Court order to remove a Wikipedia page on ANI’s defamation case.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wikimedia, criticised the High Court’s order, saying it wrongly sought removal of a page citing the court’s own remarks and publicly reported content.
ANI sued Wikipedia in July 2023, calling parts of its entry defamatory. It sought Rs 2 crore in damages over claims of spreading misinformation and “propaganda.”
The Delhi High Court ordered Wikipedia to remove the allegedly defamatory edits. The platform appealed, but the court did not stay the order.
While hearing the appeal, a Division Bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela found another Wikipedia article about the case. It claimed the single judge had “threatened” to ban Wikipedia in India.
The Bench criticised Wikipedia over the article and ordered it taken down.
