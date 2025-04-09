Dire Wolves Walk the Earth Again—Thanks to Gene Editing
Scientists have brought back the dire wolf—extinct for nearly 12,500 years—using genetic engineering. Two pups, Romulus and Remus, are now making headlines.
Just six months old, they already weigh over 36 kg and stand nearly four feet tall.
Texas-based Colossal Biosciences used ancient DNA, cloning, and gene editing to create them.
The team relied on the DNA of the gray wolf, the dire wolf’s closest living relative. Larger and stronger than gray wolves, dire wolves once dominated North America.
After birth, the pups were briefly fed by a surrogate before switching to bottle feeding. They are now healthy and thriving, according to the company.
But their behaviour stands out—they avoid humans, even their handler. Experts say this aloofness is typical of the solitary dire wolf.
