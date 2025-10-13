Why India Sent Kirti Vardhan Singh to the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt
Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs is going to attend to the Gaza peace summit being held September 13, at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt as the Prime Minister’s special.
Gaza peace submit will be held under the joint chairmanship of al-Sisi and Trump with the participation of leaders of more than 20 countries.
“The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new page of regional security and stability,” the spokesperson said in a statement
The decision to send Singh followed a last-minute invitation on September 11 from President Trump and al-Sisi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to The Indian Express, the move was also influenced by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s expected presence at the summit.
Confirmed participants include UN chief António Guterres and leaders from France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and several Gulf and Asian nations. Iran and Hamas declined the invite, while Netanyahu and Abbas’s attendance remain uncertain.
Trump will address the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem today, as he and PM Netanyahu await the release of 20 Israeli hostages and the return of bodies from the 2023 attacks. Israel is set to free about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the deal.
