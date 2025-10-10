Explosions in Kabul Raise Tensions Amid Alleged Pakistani Strikes
One or more loud explosions were heard in Kabul on the evening of September 10, according to Taliban officials and eyewitnesses, as reported by Reuters.
Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, confirmed an explosion occurred and said an investigation is underway; no casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed concern over alleged Pakistani strikes in Kabul, calling it a “huge escalation” and warning of dangerous risks.
Khalilzad urged dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, stating that military escalation is not the solution and negotiations are needed to address terrorist sanctuaries along the Durand Line.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly that “collateral damage” cannot be ruled out if Pakistani forces come under attack and added, “enough is enough.”
The escalation coincides with Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi from October 9–16 — the first high-level Taliban delegation to India since their takeover in August 2021.
