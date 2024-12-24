Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Indian American Entrepreneur Chosen As Trump’s AI Policy Advisor
Donald Trump has appointed Indian American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.
Krishnan studied at SRM Engineering College in Tamil Nadu. He began his career at Microsoft, contributing to the development of Windows Azure’s APIs and services.
In 2013, Krishnan joined Facebook, where he helped scale the company’s mobile app download ads business. He later worked at Snap and at X (formerly Twitter) until 2019, collaborating with Elon Musk on platform restructuring.
In 2021, he became a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). By 2023, he led the firm’s first international office in London.
Additionally, he co-hosts The Aarthi and Sriram Show podcast with his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy.
