OpenAI Hit with €15 Million Fine in Italy Over ChatGPT Privacy Breaches
Italy’s data protection authority, Garante, has fined OpenAI €15 million following an investigation into ChatGPT's data collection practices.
The watchdog found that OpenAI used personal data to train ChatGPT without a valid legal basis, violating transparency principles and failing to adequately inform users.
It also criticised the company for lacking an effective age verification system to prevent children under 13 from accessing potentially inappropriate AI-generated content.
Garante has instructed OpenAI to run a six-month public awareness campaign in local media to educate users on its data collection practices.
In response, OpenAI called the fine "disproportionate," noting it was "nearly 20 times" its revenue in Italy last year, and confirmed plans to appeal.
The company reiterated its commitment to working with global privacy regulators to ensure AI benefits while respecting privacy rights.
