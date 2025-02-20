Who Is Rekha Gupta? Delhi’s New CM and BJP’s Pick for the Capital
The suspense over Delhi’s next chief minister ended on Wednesday with the BJP naming first-time MLA Rekha Gupta for the role.
This marks the party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years, winning 48 out of 70 seats.
Gupta, who began her political career with ABVP at Daulat Ram College in 1992, has held key positions in BJP’s Mahila Morcha and national executive committee.
She previously served as a councillor from North Pitampura, was re-elected in 2012, and later became the mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).
In the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, she secured victory from Shalimar Bagh (North-West) with 68,200 votes.
However, following the announcement, social media users have resurfaced her now-deleted X posts containing controversial remarks about former CM Arvind Kejriwal.
