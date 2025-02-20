CLI Spoofing: What It Is and Why DoT Wants It Banned
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed social media and app hosting platforms to remove content and applications that enable users to alter their calling line identification (CLI).
CLI, the number displayed when a call is received, helps identify the caller. DoT flagged concerns after an influencer shared methods to modify CLI, allowing users to display a different number instead.
The department classifies this as CLI spoofing, a form of telecommunication identifier tampering, which is restricted under the Telecommunication Act, 2023.
Platforms must comply by February 28. Under Section 42(3) of the Act, tampering with telecommunication identifiers—such as CLI, IP addresses, or IMEIs—can lead to up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.
The Act also penalises fraudulent acquisition of subscriber identity modules and other telecom identifiers. DoT warns that, beyond content removal, it may take action against those creating or promoting such tools.
Meta’s Ambitious Subsea Cable to Connect US, India, and Beyond