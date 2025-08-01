Which Jobs AI Can Handle Best? Microsoft Study Has Answers
A Microsoft research, based on over 2,00,000 anonymised Copilot interactions in the US, shows that information processing and communication roles are most affected by AI.
Jobs such as interpreters, historians, passenger attendants, service sales representatives, writers, customer service agents, CNC tool programmers, and telephone operators rank high.
Others include ticket agents, radio DJs, telemarketers, news analysts, political scientists, editors, PR specialists, and even data scientists.
Researchers note that these jobs involve tasks AI can easily handle, such as summarising data, generating text, and answering queries.
However, the study does not predict how many jobs AI might replace or create, leaving the debate open: will AI cut white-collar roles or simply boost productivity and generate new ones?
