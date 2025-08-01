Trump Imposes Sweeping Tariffs Up To 41% On Global Trade Partners
Donald Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs: a 10% global minimum and higher rates of 15%+ for trade-surplus nations.
Ahead of a trade deadline, he imposed steep tariffs: 35% on Canadian goods, 50% on Brazilian exports, 25% on Indian products, 20% on Taiwanese goods, and 39% on Swiss imports.
The order sets tariffs from 10% to 41%, starting in seven days, covering 69 partners (68 nations + EU). Some got reduced rates; others had no talks.
Countries not listed face a 10% default tariff.
Top 10 hit: Syria (41%), Laos (40%), Myanmar (40%), Switzerland (39%), Iraq (35%), Serbia (35%), Algeria (30%), Bosnia (30%), Libya (30%), South Africa (30%).
Starlink Is Launching In India And So Are Fears Of Scams
Click here