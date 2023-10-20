WhatsApp Introduces Multiple Account Support On A Single Device
Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that users can now log into different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone within the app, similar to the multiple account feature available on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
As per Meta, this feature aims to assist individuals in smoothly transitioning between various accounts, including those for work and personal use.
With this, users will no longer be required to constantly log in and out when switching accounts, eliminating the need for carrying two separate phones or the concern of sending messages from the wrong account.
To set up a second WhatsApp account, users will require a second phone number and SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM functionality.
To avail the feature, users need to open WhatsApp settings, and tap on the small arrow next to their name to select “Add account”. On entering the second phone number and verifying it with a code sent via SMS or a call, a new account is added.
