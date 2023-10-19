India Ranks 64 Among 108 Countries In The 2023 Global Remote Work Index
India has ranked 64 among 108 countries in the Global Remote Work Index (GRWI) 2023, marking a significant drop of 15 places from the previous year.
The GRWI, released by the cybersecurity company NordLayer, evaluates countries using four essential criteria: cyber safety, economic safety, digital and physical infrastructure, and social safety.
According to Donatas Tamelis, the managing director at NordLayer, remote working is not just a trend now, but “a fundamental shift in how we approach productivity and work-life balance”.
India's position in the rankings is a result of the country's subpar performance across all four aspects, with notable weaknesses in the areas of digital and physical infrastructure (77) and social safety (74).
As for cyber and economic safety, India's performance is considered average, with rankings of 56 and 55, respectively.
Meanwhile, the top five countries as per the index are Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Sweden
