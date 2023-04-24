WhatsApp Feature Update: Animated Emojis, Redesigned Keyboard, Channels on iOS & More

Currently under development, according to this update the keyboard type selection bar will be moved from the bottom to the top to offer a better user-friendly experience with a clearer interface.
Animated Emojis Feature:
Designed by using Lottie, animated emojis will be sent by default when the animated version of a certain emoji is available, according to WABetaInfo.
'Keep In Chat':
Introduced last week, this feature will allow users to keep certain messages even after the Disappearing Messages feature has been turned on. This feature is set to be rolled out in the coming weeks.
Channels on iOS:
A new tool, channels will easily be able to receive useful updates from people that users choose to get news from. WhatsApp is planning to rename the Status tab to “Updates” as channels will also be listed within this section of the app.
Additional Context To Forwarded Messages:
If someone forwards an image or video to a chat with a description, users will now be able to can now remove it and send their own description to provide additional context and clarity.