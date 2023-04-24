'From Podium To Footpath': Indian Wrestlers Resume Protest Over Sexual Abuse Claims
Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, resumed their protest on Sunday in Delhi, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and also a BJP MP, has refuted the claims.
The earlier protests were called off in January after the government promised to investigate the complaints made by the wrestlers.
An FIR based on the earlier complaint is yet to be filed, Malikkh said, adding that they are frustrated that a government panel report on the issue hasn't been made public yet.
"We want the report, which has recorded women wrestlers' statements, to be public. It's a sensitive issue, one of the complainants is a minor girl," she said, as reported by NDTV.
The wrestlers resumed the Sunday protest with fresh police complaints filed by seven women athletes against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, BBC reported.
Phogat tweeted a photo of the protesters from the site sleeping in the open, with the caption, "From podium to footpath! Under the open sky at night in the hope of justice."
