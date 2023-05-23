WhatsApp Will Now Let You Edit Your Sent Messages. Here’s How The Feature Works
WhatsApp will now allow its users to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.
"For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp," the messaging app announced in a blog post on Monday.
A user needs to long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu in order to make changes in the message. The edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them.
This feature has started been rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.
