WhatsApp Can Now Hide Your IP Address During Calls. What Does It Mean For Security?
A new feature in WhatsApp will now let users hide their IP address while making a call from the app.
The messaging platform added a new “protect IP address in calls” toggle to its settings that protects IP from whoever’s on the other side of a call.
When activated, calls will be routed through Meta/WhatsApp servers, ensuring the concealment of the actual IP address.
WhatsApp wrote in a blog post, “This new feature provides an additional layer of privacy and security geared towards our most privacy-conscious users.”
This feature is a significant privacy victory, as the knowledge of someone's IP, or Internet Protocol, address can unveil personal details like their location and internet service provider.
It can further enhance the overall digital security, reducing the risk of being tracked or targeted by online entities.
