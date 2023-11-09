Meta's New Ad Policy: Mandatory Disclosure For AI-Modified Political Content
Meta has introduced a new policy mandating advertisers to reveal if their digitally crafted or altered content with social or political context, is produced using AI or other technologies.
Meta said in its statement that this policy will go into effect in the new year and will be required globally.
This includes depicting a real person saying or doing something they didn't, creating a non-existent realistic-looking person or event, altering real event footage, or presenting a fabricated image, video, or audio of a supposedly real event.
It was also noted that advertisers running these ads are not required to reveal when content is digitally generated or modified in ways that are insignificant or irrelevant to the statement, assertion, or issue presented in the ad.
This may include image size adjusting, cropping an image, colour correction, or image sharpening, unless such changes are consequential or material to the claim, assertion, or issue raised in the ad, the social media company said.
