What Led to the FIR Against Rahul Gandhi in Assam?
An FIR has been filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati, Assam, over his ‘Indian state’ remark.
The case was registered by a person named Monjit Chetia at Pan Bazar Police Station on January 19, with charges that are cognisable and non-bailable.
The FIR cites Sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accusing Gandhi of actions that threaten India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.
On January 15, during the inauguration of Congress's new headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi stated, “The BJP and RSS have captured every institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.”
In his complaint, Chetia claimed Gandhi's statement posed a serious threat to public order and national security, alleging it aimed to undermine the state's authority and could incite unrest and separatist sentiments.
Trump Delays Ban: TikTok Services Resume In U.S., But Will It Last?