Trump Delays Ban: TikTok Services Resume In U.S., But Will It Last?
TikTok is resuming services for its U.S. users after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order granting the app a reprieve when he assumes office on Monday.
The Chinese-owned app went offline for American users on Saturday evening after a law banning it on national security grounds took effect.
Trump, who previously supported a ban on the platform, stated that he would delay the law’s enforcement to allow more time for negotiations.
Speaking to NBC News, Trump said he would “most likely” grant TikTok a 90-day extension, as permitted under the bipartisan law passed last year.
The law permits a 90-day extension if the president certifies to Congress that divestiture is feasible, progress is underway, and binding agreements are in place to complete it.
As of now, no agreements have been disclosed, and a buyer would need billions for TikTok's U.S. operations. Trump gave no update on sale progress.
BMI Is "Flawed": Lancet Proposes New Approach to Diagnosing Obesity
Click here