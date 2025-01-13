What Does Trump’s Re-election Mean for India’s H-1B Visa Holders?
The H-1B visa programme, which lets U.S. companies hire skilled foreign workers, has become a political issue after Trump's re-election in November 2024.
During his first term, he tightened immigration policies, increasing scrutiny of H-1B applications and proposing higher wage requirements, which sparked criticism from industries, especially tech.
During Trump’s first term, rejection rates for H-1B visas rose to 24% in 2018, up from 5-8% under Obama and 2-4% under Biden.
With stricter immigration policies expected, reportedly, many professionals face job offer withdrawals, visa delays, and layoffs.
The H-1B visa, though temporary, is a common route to permanent residency, allowing workers to live and work in the U.S. for up to six years.
A Pew Research report showed U.S. immigration rose by 1.6 million in 2023, with immigrants now making up over 14% of the population. Indians are the second-largest immigrant group.
India also surpassed China as the top source of international students, with 3,31,602 Indian students in the U.S. in 2023-2024, according to the Open Doors Report.
