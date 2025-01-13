Why Has Bangladesh Summoned the Indian High Commissioner?
Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday voiced “deep concern” over developments along the India-Bangladesh border.
Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin raised the issue with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma after Adviser Jehangir Alam Chowdhury alleged India was fencing five border locations without consulting Bangladesh.
The foreign secretary stressed that building barbed wire fences without prior approval damages the spirit of cooperation and friendly ties between the two nations.
He expressed hope that the upcoming BGB[Border Guard Bangladesh]-BSF DG-level talks would address the issue in detail.
Border tensions have risen since Sheikh Hasina's government fell on August 5, 2024, with reports of Awami League members and citizens attempting to cross into India.
Love Vs Law: Fight For Marriage Equality Rights Not Over, Queer Community Says