Sonia Gandhi Joins Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra In Karnataka
Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Indian National Congress (INC) joined the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Thursday.
The INC president joined her son Rahul Gandhi for the public event at Mandya after a long gap due to health concerns.
The Congress party began their Bharat Jodo Yatra leg from Tamil Nadu on September 7. The Karnataka leg of the yatra began on September 30.
With the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign, Rahul Gandhi aims to walk 3,570 km across 12 states to "unite India".
So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered a distance of 687 kms across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.