Wayanad: Landslides Claim 24 Lives, Hundreds Feared Trapped Amid Heavy Rains
At least 24 people have died, and hundreds are feared trapped after three landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad district within four hours during heavy rain.
Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, have joined the rescue operations in the hilly areas near Meppadi.
The heavy rainfall has significantly hampered rescue efforts. Many people are feared to have been washed away in the Chaliyar River, which flows to the Nilambur region in Malappuram.
In Mundakkai, several houses, shops, and vehicles are buried under debris. A bridge to the affected area has been washed away, further complicating rescue operations.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that army assistance will be sought to build a temporary bridge, evacuate people by helicopter, and establish necessary arrangements at the disaster site.
