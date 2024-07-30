MapmyIndia Accuses Ola Electric Of Data Theft And Reverse Engineering In Legal Notice
Digital navigation firm CE Info Systems, owner of MapmyIndia, has sent a legal notice to Ola Electric. The notice alleges that Ola copied its data and reverse-engineered its app to create Ola Maps.
MapmyIndia, a digital mapping services company, claims that Ola Electric breached their license agreement. In 2022, Ola Electric partnered with MapmyIndia to offer navigation services for its S1 Pro electric scooter.
According to MapmyIndia, Ola was prohibited from co-mingling the licensed product with another competing product, reverse engineering, or copying the source code from any API of the licensed product.
MapmyIndia asserts that Ola Maps cached and saved their data, violating the licensing agreement signed in 2021. The Delhi-based firm stated it will take appropriate legal action, both civil and criminal, against Ola Electric.
Earlier this month, the Bengaluru-based firm launched Ola Maps as an alternative to Google Maps and transitioned its operations to its in-house mapping service.