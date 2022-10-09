Watch: Massive Fire Engulfs Bridge Linking Crimea To Russia After Blast
A massive fire engulfed a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia after a truck bomb on Saturday, the Russian authorities said.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the fire led to a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”
The 19-kilometer bridge linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is the longest in Europe and has been an essential link to the Crimean Peninsula after Russia annexed it from Ukraine in 2014.
