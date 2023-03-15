What Are Very Short Range Air Defence Systems?
Two flights of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles were successfully tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Chandipur, on Tuesday.
According to a statement from the defence ministry, the tests were conducted from a portable launcher against high-speed unmanned aerial targets.
VSHORADS are a portable surface-to-air missile, designed and developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.
The missile is designed to destroy low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The missile's design, including the launcher, has undergone extensive optimisation to ensure portability.
It incorporates technologies like miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics. An RCS is responsible for attitude control and steering during flight while avionics refers to the engine and communication controls of the aircraft.
