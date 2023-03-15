Meta Announces Another Round Of Mass Layoffs, This Time Cutting Down 10,000 More Employees

Mark Zuckerberg announced yet another round of layoffs in a Facebook post on Tuesday saying, "We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired."
'Flatter Is Faster'
Zuckerberg also plans to make the organisation flatter by removing multiple layers of management as "every layer of a hierarchy adds latency".
Zuckerberg said that in Meta's 'Year of Efficiency', the focus will be on canceling projects that are duplicative or lower priority and on making every organization as lean as possible.
Zuckerberg made it clear in his post that Meta's primary focus is on technology and investing in more tools as it wishes to return to a more optimal ratio of engineers to other roles.
Highlighting the importance of in-person time in building relationships, the Facebook post suggested that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely.