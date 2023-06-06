From VR Headset To iPadOS: Here Are The Key Announcements From Apple WWDC 2023
Apple kicked off its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, with CEO Tim Cook delivering the keynote speech.
The five-day long developer's event commenced with the company finally taking off the wraps from its first-ever mixed reality headset- Vision Pro.
Slated to launch early next year, the headset costs $3,499 and features exterior cameras, allowing users to interact with digital content in mixed reality.
Apple also unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air powered by Apple’s own M2 chipset. The laptop has a battery life of 18 hours with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.
The company announced iOS 17 for iPhone, unveiling updates to three apps, Phone, Facetime and Messages.
The latest Mac software, macOS Sonoma, comes with expanded video-conferencing functionality through FaceTime and new gaming functionality utilising Apple’s enhanced processing power.
FaceTime is now coming to Apple TV, which means you can use your camera on the iPad or iPhone and view the people you are talking to on your big screen.
The company also announced watchOS 10, the latest software for the Apple Watch. It can measure the amount of time users spend in daylight, as well as how close users’ screens are to their eyes.
