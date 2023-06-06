Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Touches 278, CBI Reaches Balasore To Investigate
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers have arrived at the accident site in Balasore, Odisha, to begin their probe into the train tragedy.
Till now, the tragic three-train accident has claimed the lives of 278 people, leaving 1100 critically injured.
The Coromandel Express took the loop line instead of the main line and collided with a goods train most likely because of “tampering of the location box”, The Indian Express reported.
The two main lines passing through the Bahanaga Bazar, where a horrific train accident took place on Friday night, have been restored early on Monday morning, Times of India reported.
The National Disaster Response Force ended its rescue operation on Monday, withdrawing all its nine teams from the site.
In the aftermath of the accident, the Railways has ordered a week-long countrywide safety drive on signalling systems with special emphasis on the existing “double locking” arrangement of its signalling apparatus at stations.
The practice is supposed to ensure checks and balances in the handling of the critical signalling apparatus at every crucial juncture in terms of safety and security.
'Change In Electronic Interlocking': Root Cause For Coromandel Train Tragedy Identified