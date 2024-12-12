Vinesh Phogat, Nitish Kumar, Hardik Pandya: Top Google Searches of 2024
Google's ‘Year in Search 2024’ report revealed that wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat was India's most-searched personality.
At the Paris Olympics, she qualified for the final but was disqualified for being overweight. Back in India, Vinesh joined the Congress and won Haryana’s Julana seat, despite her party losing to the BJP.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ranked second, as he rejoined the BJP-led NDA in January. His Janata Dal (United), with 12 seats, is a key BJP ally as it lost its Lok Sabha majority for the first time since 2014.
Third place went to Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and a BJP ally, now serving as a minister in the central government.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, ranked fourth, faced criticism during the IPL for taking over Mumbai Indians' captaincy but played a crucial role by bowling the final over in India’s WorldT20 victory against South Africa.
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan ranked fifth as Janasena Party leader and Andhra Pradesh’s deputy chief minister in the NDA government.
Rounding out the top 10 were cricketer Shashank Singh, model Poonam Pandey, Radhika Merchant, cricketer Abhishek Sharma, and badminton player Lakshya Sen.
TikTok Pushes Back on Canadian Shutdown, Citing Flawed Security Review