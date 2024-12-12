TikTok Pushes Back on Canadian Shutdown, Citing Flawed Security Review
TikTok has filed a legal challenge against a Canadian government order requiring it to shut down operations in the country over national security concerns.
The company announced on Tuesday that it submitted an application for judicial review to the Federal Court in Vancouver on December 5, seeking to overturn the order.
Last month, Canada’s federal government ordered the dissolution of TikTok Technology Canada Inc. following a national security review of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd.
The order does not block Canadians from accessing the app, which remains available. TikTok, with 14 million users in Canada, operates offices in Toronto and Vancouver.
The company argued the measures lack clear ties to national security risks, rely on flawed reasoning, and overlook less severe alternatives, warning the shutdown would harm jobs, contracts, and economic opportunities.
TikTok, owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company now headquartered in Singapore, faces mounting scrutiny in the West, including a potential U.S. ban and investigations in Europe over issues like election interference.
