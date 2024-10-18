Vikash Yadav Wanted by FBI in Pannun Murder Plot. What Do We Know About The Ex-RAW Official?
Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government official, has been charged by U.S. authorities for his alleged involvement in a failed plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit.
The U.S. Justice Department announced the charges on Thursday, identifying Yadav as a former employee of the Cabinet Secretariat, which oversees India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Yadav faces charges of “murder-for-hire” and “money laundering” for his role in orchestrating the plot against Pannun, a pro-Khalistan leader.
Named only as “CC-1” (co-conspirator) in the indictment, one of Yadav’s photos shows him in Army combat uniform without rank epaulets. The indictment notes that he previously served as an ‘Assistant Commandant’ with the CRPF.
The indictment claims Yadav and co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta planned to assassinate the Sikh separatist leader in summer 2023. The Indian government has denied any involvement and launched an inquiry following U.S. allegations.
