Italy Extends Surrogacy Ban Beyond Borders, Faces Criticism from LGBTQ Activists
Italy has criminalised citizens who travel abroad to have children through surrogacy, a move criticised by opponents as discriminatory toward the LGBTQ community.
The legislation extends the country’s domestic ban on surrogacy to those seeking the procedure in countries where it is legal, such as the U.S. or Canada. Violators could face up to two years in prison and fines reaching €1 million.
Proposed by Italy's far-right ruling party, the law is widely seen as targeting LGBTQ couples, who are already prohibited from adopting or accessing IVF services in the country.
Surrogacy involves a woman carrying a pregnancy for another individual or couple, often due to fertility challenges or because the intended parents are men in a same-sex relationship.
Critics of the law, protesting before the vote, argued that it further restricts access to parenthood despite Italy’s declining birth rate.
The move aligns with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's socially conservative agenda. A self-described Christian mother, she believes children should be raised by a man and a woman.
