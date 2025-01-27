Uttarakhand Enforces UCC Today: How It Impacts Marriage, Divorce, and Succession
Uttarakhand will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, becoming the first state in India to do so.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that all preparations are complete, including approval of implementation rules and training of officials.
The law aims to bring "uniformity in society" and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.
A key feature of the UCC is the mandatory registration of marriages within 60 days of its implementation. Marriages since March 26, 2010, must be registered within six months.
The UCC sets the legal marriage age at 21 for men and 18 for women, while standardising divorce grounds and procedures across all religions.
Live-in relationships will require registration for legal recognition and protection.
The UCC also standardises testamentary succession, simplifying processes for creating and revoking wills and codicils.
