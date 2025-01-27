Indian Publishers Challenge OpenAI Over Copyrighted Content Use
Indian book publishers, along with their overseas counterparts, have sued OpenAI in New Delhi over copyright violations.
This is the latest in a string of global cases aiming to block ChatGPT from using proprietary content.
Globally, authors, news outlets, and musicians are taking legal action against tech firms for using their copyrighted works to train AI models. Many are demanding the removal of such content from AI training datasets.
The Federation of Indian Publishers confirmed filing the lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, which is already handling a similar case against OpenAI.
The case represents all federation members, including major publishers like Bloomsbury, Penguin Random House, Cambridge University Press, Pan Macmillan, Rupa Publications, and S. Chand and Co.
OpenAI has consistently denied these allegations, claiming its AI systems fairly use publicly available data.
