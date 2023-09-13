USB-C Charging To India-Built iPhone 15 Model: Here Are The Key Highlights Of Apple Event 2023
Apple, on Tuesday, officially introduced its latest lineup, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9.
The iPhone 15 models come in pink, yellow, green, blue and black. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 (Rs 66,265) and the iPhone 15 Plus at $899 (Rs 74,560). Both phones go on presale this Friday, and will be available on Sept. 22.
Apple also introduced its iPhone 15 Pro which comes in a titanium design. The iPhone 15 Pro is priced at $999 (Rs 82,860) for a 128GB model while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (Rs 99,448) for a 256GB model.
Apple Watch Series 9 debuted with upgraded silicon, highlighting the device's ability to process Siri requests. It is priced at $399 (Rs 33,000).
Apple's iPhone 15 and AirPods can now be charged using USB-C, which has replaced the lightning port.
For the first time, India-built iPhone 15 will be made available on the first day of worldwide sales on September 15.
While Apple has been assembling iPhones in India since 2017, it is usually a few weeks or months after launch. This will be the first time a flagship iPhone is being assembled and sold in India at launch.
