Monu Manesar Nabbed For Social Media Post; Handed Over To Rajasthan In Murder Probe
Mohit Yadav, better known as Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal member, was arrested by Haryana Police on Tuesday, as he was accused of inciting communal violence recently in Nuh.
He was then handed over to Rajasthan Police, who had been seeking him for months in connection with the murder of two men, Junaid and Nasir, in February this year.
On February 16, the burnt bodies of Junaid and Nasir, two cousins from Rajasthan's Ghatmeeka village, were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani.
Manesar has, however, been arrested in an unrelated case for uploading “objectionable and inflammatory” posts under a fictitious name on social media.
Monu Manesar: Hindutva Goon Who Captured The Internet With Violence
Click here