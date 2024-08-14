US Labour Union Accuses Trump And Musk Of Intimidating Workers Over Strike Threats
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union filed federal labor charges on Tuesday against former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, accusing them of threatening and intimidating workers who might go on strike.
In an interview on X with Musk, Trump referred to Musk as "the cutter" and lauded him for his anti-union views.
On Monday, the UAW, which recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, submitted separate charges against both Trump and Musk to the National Labor Relations Board.
“I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, ‘That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone,’” Trump said.
The charges claim the former president and the Tesla CEO had “interfered with, restrained or coerced employees” who were exercising their right to organise against the company.
UAW highlighted that it suggests Musk “would fire employees engaged in protected concerted activity, including striking”.
From Taj Hotels To Caesars Palace: Indian YouTuber Shares “Cultural Shock”