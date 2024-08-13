From Taj Hotels To Caesars Palace: Indian YouTuber Shares "Cultural Shock"
An Indian YouTuber, sharing his journey through the United States on X, voiced his disappointment with the lack of hospitality in American hotels, describing it as his biggest "cultural shock".
He recounted arriving at the famed Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas at 2 AM, only to be informed by the staff that a bottle of drinking water cost $14.99 (₹1,258).
"My biggest culture shock - American hotels. They just don't get hospitality. Funny how they ask for tips but won't even give complementary water," he said.
He also mentioned that perhaps his experience with Taj hotels in India had set high expectations, as he found basic services like luggage assistance and general accommodation lacking.
Several other X users in India also shared their thoughts on Western hospitality, noting that this has been the norm for decades and is nothing new.
