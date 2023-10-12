US Coast Guard Recovers More Debris And Presumed Remains From Titan Submersible
The U.S. Coast Guard announced the retrieval of "additional presumed human remains" and what is suspected to be the final remnants of the Titan submersible, which suffered an implosion in June.
While descending to observe the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic Sea, the submersible suffered an implosion, resulting in the tragic loss of all five individuals on board.
In a news release, the Coast Guard stated that the debris has been taken to a U.S. port for the purpose of cataloging and conducting analysis.
The human remains, which were "carefully recovered from within the debris," have been "transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals," the agency added.
The investigation into the implosion's cause has been spearheaded by the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, with collaborative assistance from Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.
The Coast Guard has announced that their upcoming action involves conducting a collaborative evidence review session to examine the debris. Subsequently, they plan to hold a public hearing at a later stage.
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' To Evacuate Indians From Israel Amidst Escalating Tensions
Click here