US Coast Guard Recovers More Debris And Presumed Remains From Titan Submersible

The human remains, which were "carefully recovered from within the debris," have been "transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals," the agency added.
The investigation into the implosion's cause has been spearheaded by the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, with collaborative assistance from Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.
The Coast Guard has announced that their upcoming action involves conducting a collaborative evidence review session to examine the debris. Subsequently, they plan to hold a public hearing at a later stage.
