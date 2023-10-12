India Launches 'Operation Ajay' To Evacuate Indians From Israel Amidst Escalating Tensions
India has launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel as the conflict escalated in the region following Hamas's attack which started on Saturday.
As a strategic ally of Israel, India strongly denounced the Hamas attack, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support and solidarity to Israel.
Operation Ajay is not precisely an evacuation mission but rather an effort to repatriate its nationals from Israel.
Exclusive chartered flights are being organised to repatriate Indians, and in case of necessity, Indian Navy ships will be mobilised.
This initiative aims to assist Indians in Israel seeking to return, encompassing a diverse group of approximately 18,000 individuals, including students, professionals, and traders.
The first batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from Israel in a special flight on Thursday.
Apart from this, a 24-hour control room in New Delhi is also monitoring the situation in Israel and Palestine.
