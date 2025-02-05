UP Authorities Seek Action Against 90 Madrasas Over APAAR ID, Despite Its Voluntary Status
Authorities in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, have advised the state government to revoke the recognition of 90 madrasas for allegedly failing to generate APAAR IDs.
APAAR is a 12-digit unique identification system designed to store students' academic credentials in one place and is part of the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Student’ initiative.
It is integrated with DigiLocker and the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Students aged five and above, enrolled in recognised schools, colleges, and madrasas, are eligible to apply.
However, the government has consistently stated that APAAR ID enrollment is voluntary.
The official website mentions that parents must fill out consent forms voluntarily. Additionally, both parliamentary responses and an RTI reply confirm that the APAAR ID is not mandatory.
