Sweden School Shooting: What We Know About The Attack That Killed Atleast 10
At least 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Örebro, Sweden, on Tuesday. Authorities call it the worst mass shooting in the country's history.
Several others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an education campus, according to the city's police chief. The exact number of victims is still unclear as investigations continue.
Police received reports of the shooting at 12:33 local time. The incident took place at Campus Risbergska, a Komvux school for adults who haven't completed primary or secondary education.
Police believe the male suspect is among the dead. He was not known to them before the attack. His motive remains unclear, and he is thought to have acted alone.
The justice minister, speaking alongside the prime minister, expressed condolences to those affected by the "tragedy" and assured citizens that schools would be safe to reopen on Wednesday.
Aaradhya Bachchan Returns to Court Over Ongoing Fake Health Claims
Click here