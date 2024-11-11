United Nations: Nearly 70% of Those Killed in Gaza War Are Women and Children
According to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Office, around 70% of those who died in the first six months of Israel's war on Gaza were women and children.
The report covers the period from November 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, examining the conflict’s impact on civilians in Gaza.
The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants carried out an attack in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages.
Israel’s response involved extensive air and ground operations, which have resulted in over 44,000 deaths in Gaza, including nearly 16,700 children.
The UN report independently verified 8,119 of the over 34,500 fatalities in Gaza as documented by the Palestinian health ministry.
Of the confirmed deaths, 44% were children and 26% women. It also noted that nearly 80% of those killed died in residential buildings.
Additionally, the UN highlighted ongoing barriers by the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and repeated mass displacement.
