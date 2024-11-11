Dubai Siblings Decide to Transfer JioHotstar Domain to Reliance Without Compensation
Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika have proposed transferring the JioHotstar domain name to Reliance at no cost.
They had acquired the domain from a Delhi-based app developer who initially hoped to sell it to Reliance in hopes of securing funds for their Cambridge University MBA.
The siblings mentioned receiving inquiries and offers—some serious, some fake—but consistently informed potential buyers that the domain was not for sale.
They emphasised that their primary goal is to use the platform to share their journey of service, not as part of any corporate transaction.
Jainam and Jivika have now decided to give the JioHotstar domain to Reliance for free, stating the choice was made independently and without outside pressure.
