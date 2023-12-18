United Nations Declares 2024 As International Year of Camelids
Camelids are a biological family of mammals like camels, llamas, alpacas, vicuñas, dromedaries and guanacos, belonging to the Camelidae family. They are known for their distinctive physical features and are well-adapted to harsh environments.
It stated that the year will also highlight the significance of camelids in supporting the livelihoods of numerous households in challenging environments across over 90 nations, especially for indigenous people and local communities.
Camelids also contribute significantly to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations.
