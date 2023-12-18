Google Shifts Location Data Storage To User Devices, Preventing Law Enforcement Access
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google’s servers, a big change that will make it more difficult for law enforcement to access the data.
Controversial "geofence warrants" enable law enforcement to access data from tech companies regarding mobile phones that have been present in a designated area during a specified timeframe.
For instance, the FBI leveraged such a warrant to gather information related to a Black Lives Matter protest in Seattle as part of an investigation into attempted arson.
This update will apply to the Timeline feature in Maps, which remembers location history documenting users' travel routes and journeys. This data will soon be stored on users' devices rather than by Google.
Google will notify users when the update applies to their account, and the change will roll out gradually over the next year on both Android and iOS versions of Google Maps.
