United Nations Announces 39-Member Advisory Body For Global AI Governance
The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Thursday, announced the creation of a 39-member advisory body aimed at tackling concerns in the global governance of artificial intelligence.
The body includes experts from the government, the private sector, the research community, civil society, and academia. Eminent technology experts from India have also been named to the body.
It includes senior Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill, who serves as UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology and Sharad Sharma, the co-founder of iSPIRT Foundation.
According to the UN, this new initiative will promote a worldwide inclusive approach by harnessing the UN's special ability to bring people together for addressing important global issues.
The UN body plans to release initial suggestions by the end of this year and final recommendations by the summer of 2024. The inaugural meeting of the committee is scheduled for October 27.
The initial tasks involve establishing a global scientific consensus on AI-related risks and challenges, as well as enhancing international collaboration in AI governance, as stated by the UN.
